Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant has promised Huddersfield Town more than just wins after taking over as their new head coach.

Grant has signed a three-year contract with the League One club after the Terriers agreed a compensation deal with Ipswich Town, and starts work immediately.

It will be the 42-year-old's first managerial job but he has been working full-time as a coach for three years at Ipswich, where he built an impressive reputation. He has certainly wowed chairman Kevin Nagle.

“Each time I have met with Lee and discussed the club, he has presented detailed ideas, been passionate about the way he has described his way of playing football and shown a desire to succeed and take on this opportunity that propelled him beyond other candidates," said the American.

“Throughout our due diligence, it was clear how impressive Lee’s coaching work was, and his reputation couldn’t have been higher with everyone who has crossed his path.

"Playing his part in successful teams both on and off the pitch over the course of his career to date, that’s a habit we believe he will be well positioned to continue at Town.

“We will support Lee and work together to build a team to help us achieve our goals this season, and beyond. His values and ambition align with our own.”

Grant added: “I have a clear idea of what I want my Town team to look like and how I want us to play. My priority is to not only win, but give our amazing supporters a side that they’re proud to represent them and excited to watch.

FRESH FACE: Lee Grant is taking on his first managerial role at Huddersfield Town

“There is much hard work that needs to take place in order to put us in a position to succeed. That process begins today.”

The move represents a gamble for Nagle after a disappointing League One season where Town were expected to challenge for promotion but fell away after sacking Michael Duff as soon as they dropped out of the play-off places. They finished 10th, 14 points outside the top six.

Jon Worthington took over from Duff as caretaker coach but has now returned to his role as academy manager.

Including interims, Grant will be the 14th person to manage the first team since the departure of David Wagner in 2019.

NEW ERA: Lee Grant, pictured at Portman Road last season, is the new Huddersfield Town coach. Picture: Ash Donelon/Getty Images.

Jan Siewert, Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham all struggled with little or no managerial experience but like rookie Wagner, Carlos Corberan was a great success.

Grant made over 100 appearances for the Owls between 2007 and 2010, and also played for Derby County, Burnley and Stoke City before ending a 22-year playing career at Manchester United.

There he worked with highly-rated young coach Kieran McKenna and made his own first steps in coaching with the Red Devils' under-15s.

He impressed McKenna enough that when Grant retired from playing in the summer of 2022, he brought him to Portman Road, where he had been in charge for six months.

Grant's main responsibility at Ipswich was coaching the forwards, giving him insight into a different part of the game. The Tractor Boys scored 193 goals in his first two seasons.

“On the outside it probably looks a bit of a strange one for a keeper to be coaching strikers but, in reality, it certainly doesn't feel like that for me, and I hope it doesn't for the players,” he said in an interview with the Premier League's official website in 2023.

“I spent a long time working on how to stop the ball going into the net, which gives me insights I can pass on to the forwards to help them combat keepers’ mindsets. Flipping things around, thinking about it from the opposite angle does make a lot of sense.”

Those initial two seasons at Ipswich ended with promotions, and his third gave him experience in the Premier League – albeit not the most pleasant, as the Tractor Boys were relegated.

He has a Uefa Pro Licence and got a distinction with his LMA Diploma in Football Management.

Grant has long been set on being a manager, rather than simply a coach.

“Towards the end of my days as a player I did spend a lot of time with the analysis team or in the coach's office with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Kieran, picking their brains, and pulling sessions off the hard drive that I could use in my work with the Under-15s," he said.

“During the second half of my playing career, I worked with a sports psychologist, a relationship which has grown into a friendship.

“Even when I signed for Manchester United and barely played, we still worked together on a weekly and a monthly basis, and that work was with a view to myself becoming a manager one day, creating a good understanding around how, and what I want to do when I get that opportunity.”