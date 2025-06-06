Huddersfield Tow are reportedly eyeing a move to sign out-of-contract Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has been among the most impressive centre-backs in League One for the last two seasons.

He has been offered fresh terms by Wycombe, although is yet to commit his future to the club who signed him from Bristol City in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now appears the defender could have the chance to leave Adams Park to join one of Wycombe’s League One rivals.

Huddersfield Town-linked defender Joe Low is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Huddersfield linked with Low

According to Football Insider, Huddersfield are looking to capitalise on the contract uncertainty surrounding Low.

The report of admiring glances from West Yorkshire comes months after Swansea City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle were credited with interest in doing a deal to sign Low.

Championship clubs are again said to be keen on the Wales international, which may represent a challenge for League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer recruitment at Huddersfield

Since Lee Grant took the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium, two new signings have been brought on board.

Ryan Ledson has joined from Preston North End to bolster the midfield, while the attack has been freshened up with the addition of Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town.

Both have been lauded as coups for the Terriers and it is hoped the pair will help the club push for promotion.

Lee Grant is employed by Ipswich Town as a first-team coach. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Huddersfield’s centre-back situation

The departures of Tom Lees and Matty Pearson have created an urgent need for recruitment in the heart of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Michal Helik having left for Oxford United midway through last season, there is an alarming lack of depth at the back.

Huddersfield had been linked with former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe, but the 32-year-old has since signed for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.