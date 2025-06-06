Huddersfield Town 'eyeing move' for Wycombe Wanderers star previously targeted by Swansea City
The 23-year-old has been among the most impressive centre-backs in League One for the last two seasons.
He has been offered fresh terms by Wycombe, although is yet to commit his future to the club who signed him from Bristol City in 2023.
It now appears the defender could have the chance to leave Adams Park to join one of Wycombe’s League One rivals.
Huddersfield linked with Low
According to Football Insider, Huddersfield are looking to capitalise on the contract uncertainty surrounding Low.
The report of admiring glances from West Yorkshire comes months after Swansea City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle were credited with interest in doing a deal to sign Low.
Championship clubs are again said to be keen on the Wales international, which may represent a challenge for League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.
Summer recruitment at Huddersfield
Since Lee Grant took the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium, two new signings have been brought on board.
Ryan Ledson has joined from Preston North End to bolster the midfield, while the attack has been freshened up with the addition of Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town.
Both have been lauded as coups for the Terriers and it is hoped the pair will help the club push for promotion.
Huddersfield’s centre-back situation
The departures of Tom Lees and Matty Pearson have created an urgent need for recruitment in the heart of defence.
With Michal Helik having left for Oxford United midway through last season, there is an alarming lack of depth at the back.
Huddersfield had been linked with former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe, but the 32-year-old has since signed for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.
The Tangerines have also secured the services of Fraser Horsfall, a graduate of Huddersfield’s academy.
