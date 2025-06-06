Huddersfield Town 'eyeing move' for Wycombe Wanderers star previously targeted by Swansea City

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 09:40 BST
Huddersfield Tow are reportedly eyeing a move to sign out-of-contract Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low.

The 23-year-old has been among the most impressive centre-backs in League One for the last two seasons.

He has been offered fresh terms by Wycombe, although is yet to commit his future to the club who signed him from Bristol City in 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It now appears the defender could have the chance to leave Adams Park to join one of Wycombe’s League One rivals.

Huddersfield Town-linked defender Joe Low is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers. Huddersfield Town-linked defender Joe Low is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers.
Huddersfield Town-linked defender Joe Low is out of contract at Wycombe Wanderers. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Huddersfield linked with Low

According to Football Insider, Huddersfield are looking to capitalise on the contract uncertainty surrounding Low.

The report of admiring glances from West Yorkshire comes months after Swansea City, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle were credited with interest in doing a deal to sign Low.

Championship clubs are again said to be keen on the Wales international, which may represent a challenge for League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Summer recruitment at Huddersfield

Since Lee Grant took the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium, two new signings have been brought on board.

Ryan Ledson has joined from Preston North End to bolster the midfield, while the attack has been freshened up with the addition of Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town.

Both have been lauded as coups for the Terriers and it is hoped the pair will help the club push for promotion.

Lee Grant is employed by Ipswich Town as a first-team coach. Lee Grant is employed by Ipswich Town as a first-team coach.
Lee Grant is employed by Ipswich Town as a first-team coach. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Huddersfield’s centre-back situation

The departures of Tom Lees and Matty Pearson have created an urgent need for recruitment in the heart of defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Michal Helik having left for Oxford United midway through last season, there is an alarming lack of depth at the back.

Huddersfield had been linked with former Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe, but the 32-year-old has since signed for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool.

The Tangerines have also secured the services of Fraser Horsfall, a graduate of Huddersfield’s academy.

MORE: Championship club credited with interest in Huddersfield Town promotion-winner after Leicester City decision

Related topics:Swansea CityEFL League OneWycombe WanderersTransfer News

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice