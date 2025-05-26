Bradford City have reportedly entered talks over a deal to sign former Barnsley and Huddersfield Town defender Matty Pearson.

A seasoned centre-back, the 31-year-old is available as a free agent with his Huddersfield contract set to expire.

He was among the high-profile casualties in the club’s end-of-season cull, seeing his four-year association with the Terriers come to an end.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the Yorkshireman is now in the sights of newly-promoted League One outfit Bradford.

Matty Pearson has been released by Huddersfield Town. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Bradford City ‘interest’ Matty Pearson

Pearson is said to be seen as a potentially key figure for Graham Alexander’s squad, which needs some upgrading to make it League One-ready.

The defender boasts a wealth of experience, with over 500 career appearances under his belt.

As well as offering leadership in the heart of defence, he offers a goal threat and weighed in with 17 during his time at Huddersfield.

Matty Pearson made 135 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Matty Pearson’s career so far

He may have been nurtured within the Blackburn Rovers academy, but it was FC Halifax Town who gave the defender his first prominent role at senior level.

His exploits with the Shaymen sent him back into the EFL, first with Accrington Stanley and then with Barnsley, Luton Town and Huddersfield.

Pearson may have been around for a while, but has laid out his desire to play until he is 40.

Speaking last month, he said: "I've started doing my coaching badges trying to learn a little bit of that side of the game as well and passing on little bits of information I wish I'd known when I was younger.

“It's only my UEFA B, I'm just getting a feel for it and how it goes. I'm planning on playing until I'm 40."

Bradford City’s League One preparations

The clinching of automatic promotion gave Bradford the benefit of being able to get to work on summer dealings earlier.

Learning your fate as early as possible is ideal and the Bantams wasted little time making their first signing, recruiting former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power.