Bradford City have moved swiftly to secure the signing of former Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power.

Less than two weeks have passed since the Bantams clinched promotion to League One in dramatic fashion.

However, plans for life back in the third tier are moving ahead at pace and the club have made their first signing of the summer.

Power has arrived at Valley Parade after two years away from England, joining from Danish outfit AGF. Prior to his move to Denmark, he had a spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah.

Max Power made over 100 appearances for Sunderland. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, the bulk of his experience has been accumulated on English soil with Tranmere Rovers, Wigan and Sunderland.

Max Power and Graham Alexander on the deal being done

Power said: “I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going.

“I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here.”

Bantams boss Graham Alexander added: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality.

“After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

Max Power won the League One title on three occasions with Wigan Athletic. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

What can Max Power bring to Bradford City?

A versatile figure, Power is capable of operating in central midfield at right-back. The 31-year-old also boasts a wealth of experience and has 300 League One appearances on his CV.