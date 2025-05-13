Jamie Walker has confirmed he will be leaving Bradford City upon the expiry of his contract.

The 31-year-old is a revered figure at Valley Parade, having endeared himself to fans with his efforts since joining in 2022.

He initially arrived in West Yorkshire on loan from Heart of Midlothian, impressing enough to land a permanent contract.

The winger has amassed 125 appearances for the Bantams but has confirmed he has made his last.

He is not the only player to have confirmed his exit after helping Bradford escape League Two, with defender Romoney Crichlow also having announced his departure.

Writing on Instagram, former Wigan Athletic wideman Walker said: “My time at Bradford City has come to an end. 125 times I pulled on the claret and amber shirt and I hope you [have] seen a player who cared about your football club and always gave everything.

“Three times 90 minutes from Wembley, I thought the success and celebrations would never come but finally we got over the line and gave you the the promotion your unbelievable support deserves.

“That weekend/week will be a day that lives long in my memory as one of the best days of my life.

“This season hasn't been plain-sailing and I've had to dig deep at times on and off the pitch but to have contributed and finish top of the assists chart is a testament to myself and my character.

“When I signed for Bradford City on loan over three years ago, never did I think I would fall in love with your club and city so much it really is a special city and football club with so many unbelievable people.

“The supporters, WOW! I think this season has taught everyone a lot the wins, the losses, the draws, the opinions, the criticism and everything else, it's why we love this sport so much.

“As soon as I entered the pitch home away or warming up my song rang around the stadium which made me so proud to play for your club.

“You welcomed me and my family into your club and city as if we were one of your own and we are forever grateful. You definitely have two new Bantams for life, my son and daughter.

“The roar of the Valley Parade crowd when my goal hit the back of the net in the play-off semi-final will live with me for a long long time.

“A special mention to my teammates, some who have been on the journey from the start and some who have just joined.

“I know it's a bit cliché after a promotion but there is some incredible human beings mentally and emotionally within that group. To the staff, I wish them nothing but good luck for next season.

“Lastly, every time I sign for a football club I come with the hope that when I leave I have contributed towards the club being in a better place on and off the pitch, and I truly believe that is the case.