Romoney Crichlow appears to have confirmed he will be leaving Bradford City this summer.

The defender first appeared for the Bantams during the 2022/23 season, having been loaned to Valley Parade by Huddersfield Town.

He established himself as a firm favourite among fans and there was delight when he returned earlier this year, in a permanent move from Peterborough United.

After helping the Bantams over the line in their League Two promotion push, Crichlow has shared a message indicating his short-term contract has not been extended.

Writing on X, he said: “Devastated isn’t the word but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love.

“Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end - getting the Bantams to League One!

“The last week has been the best week of my life and I truly wish the lads nothing but the best and I love them all. 1329 signing out!”

Bradford are yet to publish their retained list, which will clearly outline those not being taken into League One.