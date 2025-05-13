'The club I love' - Former Huddersfield Town man seemingly confirms Bradford City exit with emotional farewell
The defender first appeared for the Bantams during the 2022/23 season, having been loaned to Valley Parade by Huddersfield Town.
He established himself as a firm favourite among fans and there was delight when he returned earlier this year, in a permanent move from Peterborough United.
After helping the Bantams over the line in their League Two promotion push, Crichlow has shared a message indicating his short-term contract has not been extended.
Writing on X, he said: “Devastated isn’t the word but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love.
“Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end - getting the Bantams to League One!
“The last week has been the best week of my life and I truly wish the lads nothing but the best and I love them all. 1329 signing out!”
Bradford are yet to publish their retained list, which will clearly outline those not being taken into League One.
Crichlow made 10 league appearances following his return to Bradford, starting in eight of them.