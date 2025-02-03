Bradford City transfer latest: Former Huddersfield Town player becomes fifth signing of winter window

BRADFORD City have brought defender Romoney Crichlow back for a second spell at the League Two club on a deal for the rest of the 2024-25 season – with the option of an extra year.

The one-time Huddersfield Town joins from League One outfit Peterborough United, where he has had a difficult past year and a half.

Crichlow joined Posh on a free transfer from Town in the summer of 2023 after spending the 2022-23 season on loan at City, where he impressed as the side reached the play-offs in the fourth-tier, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

The 25 year-old started the 2023-24 season as a first-choice centre-back, but went on to start just eight League One matches and was placed on the transfer list at the end of that campaign.

Romoney Crichlow. Courtesy of BCAFC.

Earlier this season, he linked up with National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on loan.

He made 12 appearances for the Daggers and scored one goal, helping them into the third round of the FA Cup with wins at League Two sides Crewe and Wimbledon.

Crichlow said: "I am really pleased to be back and am very excited to get going again.

"Once I found out there was some interest and the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for me.

"The obvious reason I wanted to return was the fans and all the good times I had here."

City boss Graham Alexander added: "After speaking with Rom yesterday, his excitement about returning was clear to me.

"We believe he fits the profile of what we look for, and having experience of playing for Bradford City already, he understands the challenge.

"We look forward to helping him produce his best football again.”

The Luton-born player spent a number of previous loan spells away from Huddersfield during his time at Town.

He represented both Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle alongside Bradford (Park Avenue), Hartlepool United and Welling United earlier in his career.

He joined Huddersfield in 2017 from non-league Enfield Borough.