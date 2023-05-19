All Sections
Bradford City loanee Romoney Crichlow learns Huddersfield Town fate ahead of play-off second leg against Carlisle United

Bradford City loanee Romoney Crichlow has been released by his parent club Huddersfield Town.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:27 BST

The defender has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams since joining on a season-long loan from the Terriers. He has impressed at the University of Bradford Stadium, establishing himself as a dependable figure in the heart of Mark Hughes’ defence.

However, his form has not led to a new deal at Huddersfield and he looks set to become a free agent when his contract expires. However, in the meantime he will be focused on Bradford’s attempts to escape League Two.

It would not be a surprise to see him given a place in the starting XI for the second leg of Bradford’s play-off semi-final against Carlisle United, having completed 90 minutes in the first leg.

The defender has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe defender has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The defender has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Crichlow initially joined Huddersfield in 2017 from non-league outfit Enfield Borough and ascended the club’s youth ranks. The Terriers utilised the loan system to develop his experience, sending him to Bradford (Park Avenue), Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle and eventually Bradford City.

Huddersfield have also released midfielder Matty Daly, who spent time on loan at Bradford in 2022.

