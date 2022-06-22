The defender has followed Kian Harratt in linking up with City on loan for the 2022-23 season and has become the Bantams’ tenth close-season addition.

Luton-born Crichlow, 23, spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle and spoke with some of his Town club-mates who had previously spent time at City before electing to sign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’ve been at Huddersfield for a number of years now, so have quite a few team-mates who have played here and they all said positive things about the club and their time here.

New challenge: Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow has moved to neighbouring Bradford City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I am a front-footed defender but will die for a clean sheet and try to chip in with a few goals.”

City chief Mark Hughes added: “At a young age, Romoney has maturity beyond his years in his play. He is an accomplished footballer in possession as well as carrying important defensive qualities.

“He showed at Swindon last season how he can perform at this level and his impressive spell was rewarded with a loan move to a side in the division above for the second half of the campaign.”

Harrogate Town chief Simon Weaver is confident that he has landed an ‘absolute winner’ in the shape of ex-Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Joe Mattock.

Experienced: Former Sheffield United and Rotherham United defender Joe Mattock has joined Harrogate Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The vastly-experienced player, 32, who also spent a loan spell earlier in his career in Yorkshire at Sheffield United, left the Millers at the end of last season after making 27 appearances in all competitions in 2021-22 for the club, who secured a League One promotion and Papa John’s Trophy double.

Weaver said: “He is versatile, mobile and got so much quality about him on the pitch and he will be just as important for us off it.

“So he is going to help the players already at the club and adds another good leader to the group.

“You can tell by meeting him and from everyone’s feedback just how hungry a player he is. He is hungry to train well and win in games. He’s an absolute winner and we’re delighted to have him at the club.”

Town have also brought in two young loan players from Huddersfield Town in Josh Austerfield and Jaheim Headley for the 2022-23 season.

Midfielder Austerfield, 20, returns for a second temporary spell at the club.