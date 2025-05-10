Former Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke is looking for a new club after being released by National League-bound Morecambe.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old joined the Shrimpers in January, reuniting with his former Bantams boss Derek Adams.

He was recruited to aid Morecambe’s battle for League Two survival, one they lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing for Morecambe, Cooke said: “I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford, you know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard-working and that’s how he likes his teams.

Callum Cooke made 112 appearances for Bradford City. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.

“I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with my goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can hit the ground running.”

Cooke made 18 appearances for the club but will be seeking pastures new this summer after missing out on Morecambe’s retained list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will depart alongside eight other senior players as the Shrimpers plot a revamp, with former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield also among those released.

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is set to depart Morecambe. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Morecambe boss Adams said: “I’d like to thank all the players for their efforts this season, they’ve all worked ever so hard.

“To the players who are leaving, I send my best wishes for their futures and thank them for their contributions to me and Morecambe Football Club over the past season.”

Cooke cut his teeth at Middlesbrough and was capped by England at youth level while learning his trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad