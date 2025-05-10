Former Bradford City, Middlesbrough and Blackpool midfielder without a club after missing out on retained list
The 28-year-old joined the Shrimpers in January, reuniting with his former Bantams boss Derek Adams.
He was recruited to aid Morecambe’s battle for League Two survival, one they lost.
After signing for Morecambe, Cooke said: “I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford, you know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard-working and that’s how he likes his teams.
“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.
“I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with my goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can hit the ground running.”
Cooke made 18 appearances for the club but will be seeking pastures new this summer after missing out on Morecambe’s retained list.
He will depart alongside eight other senior players as the Shrimpers plot a revamp, with former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield also among those released.
Morecambe boss Adams said: “I’d like to thank all the players for their efforts this season, they’ve all worked ever so hard.
“To the players who are leaving, I send my best wishes for their futures and thank them for their contributions to me and Morecambe Football Club over the past season.”
Cooke cut his teeth at Middlesbrough and was capped by England at youth level while learning his trade.
He failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the Riverside but has nonetheless forged out a career in the EFL, representing the likes of Blackpool and Peterborough United as well as Bradford.