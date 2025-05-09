Former Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Notts County goalkeeper leaves EFL club just months after arrival
The 25-year-old ascended the Terriers youth ranks before making 35 appearances for the club at first-team level.
He departed on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023, having been loaned to the likes of Notts County, Hibernian and Crawley Town.
A fresh start appeared likely to benefit the stopper, who collected England caps at youth level while learning his trade in West Yorkshire.
However, post-Huddersfield life is yet to work out for the Yorkshireman. After a spell at Portsmouth yielded just six senior outings, he spent months without a club.
Morecambe handed him a short-term deal in January but after just five appearances and a relegation from League Two, Schofield’s contract has not been extended.
He is one of nine players leaving the club, who are now planning to rebuild ahead of life back in the National League.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “I’d like to thank all the players for their efforts this season, they’ve all worked ever so hard.
“To the players who are leaving, I send my best wishes for their futures and thank them for their contributions to me and Morecambe Football Club over the past season.”