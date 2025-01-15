Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has been snapped up by League Two strugglers Morecambe.

It marks a return to the game for the 25-year-old, who had been without a club following his release by Portsmouth in the summer of 2024.

He has put pen to paper on a deal running until the end of the season, being parachuted into a relegation battle with Morecambe sat 23rd in the fourth tier.

Schofield said: “It’s a great feeling just to be back in and around it. I was in last week training a bit which was nice to see the set-up, the facilities and how the gaffer wants to work.

“I think it’s something I can really get on board with, and I look forward to trying to help for the rest of the season.

“I knew Stu [Moore, Morecambe goalkeeper] before coming in, we trained together a few years ago so we’ve known each other and kept in touch. I know of H [Harry Burgoyne, another Morecambe goalkeeper] through a goalkeeper coach I had at Huddersfield and he had at Wolves.

“It’s a good group of goalkeepers and I think we can all push each other to make each other better and create a real learning environment.”

Schofield was considered an exciting prospect during his rise through the Huddersfield ranks and was capped by England at various youth levels.

He managed 35 appearances for the Terriers at first-team level and had loan spells at FC United of Manchester, AFC Telford United, Notts County, Livingston, Hibernian and Crawley Town.