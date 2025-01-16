Former Bradford City and Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke has made a return to the EFL.

The 27-year-old was last on the books of National League side Hartlepool United, who confirmed Cooke’s exit back in the summer.

A former England youth international, Cooke counts the likes of Blackpool and Peterborough United among his former clubs and boasts impressive pedigree.

However, he did not immediately bounce back into the game and has been on the free agent market.

He was been taken off the shelf by his former Bradford boss Derek Adams, with the pair’s reunion at Morecambe confirmed.

Callum Cooke has been reunited with his former Bradford City boss Derek Adams at Morecambe. | Simon Hulme

Cooke has been parachuted into a relegation battle, with the Shrimps languishing in the League Two relegation zone.

After penning a deal running until the end of the season, he said: “I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford, you know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard-working and that’s how he likes his teams.

“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.