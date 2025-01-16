Bradford City reunion in the EFL as former Middlesbrough and Blackpool midfielder returns from non-league
The 27-year-old was last on the books of National League side Hartlepool United, who confirmed Cooke’s exit back in the summer.
A former England youth international, Cooke counts the likes of Blackpool and Peterborough United among his former clubs and boasts impressive pedigree.
However, he did not immediately bounce back into the game and has been on the free agent market.
He was been taken off the shelf by his former Bradford boss Derek Adams, with the pair’s reunion at Morecambe confirmed.
Cooke has been parachuted into a relegation battle, with the Shrimps languishing in the League Two relegation zone.
After penning a deal running until the end of the season, he said: “I know the gaffer from my time at Bradford, you know what you’re getting from him, he’s honest, hard-working and that’s how he likes his teams.
“He also gives you a licence to go and express yourself, especially in the final third and being an attacking midfielder, having that is vital.
“I want to show my worth and hopefully help the team with my goals and assists, so fingers crossed I can hit the ground running.”
