Derek Adams sacked by Bradford City after 'a sustained period of consideration'

The Scot was brought in last summer due to his reputation as a promotion expert, with his CV boasting four promotions and arrived in West Yorkshire fresh from helping Morecambe produce one of the EFL stories of the 2020-21 campaign in reaching League One for the first time.

Despite an extensive summer overhaul which saw ten players brought in with seven signings also arriving in January, Adams - who signed a three-year deal and also allowed to reshape the recruitment structure of the club with Ian Roscrow, Stuart Millar and Alan Young joining the club - struggled for consistent results and to win over supporters.

He took charge of 37 competitive fixtures, resulting in nine victories, 13 defeats and 15 draws.

Derek Adams

Fans voiced their anger and chanted after Saturday's 1-0 home reverse to Exeter which left City in 11th place, eight points away from the League Two play-off spots.

It was the Bantams' third defeat in five matches with the City faithful having grown critical of the Scot not just for the inconsistent results but style of football.

Adams' departure leaves City looking for their tenth permanent manager/head coach in less than seven years.

Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”