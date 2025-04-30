Oxford United boss hails former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley FC star as his best ever January signing
The 29-year-old was brought to British shores by Barnsley and quickly became a key figure for the Reds.
Following Barnsley’s relegation to League One in 2022, he crossed a Yorkshire rivalry divide to link up with Huddersfield.
The Poland-capped figure was a mainstay in the Terriers backline, but was unable to prevent the club slipping into the third tier two years after Barnsley did.
After half a season back in League One, he returned to the Championship in January with Oxford. The U’s have successfully avoided relegation, a feat Helik has played an integral role in achieving.
As reported by the Oxford Mail, Rowett said: “He’s been an absolutely incredible signing. He’s a great guy, he’s a great leader. You see the goals he’s got that have been absolutely vital.
“He looks like scoring every time the ball goes in the box. He’s got that sort of knack.
“What I would say, I don’t think I’ve personally made a better signing in January in my whole career. He’s been immense.”
When Helik swapped Huddersfield for Oxford in January, since-sacked Terriers boss Michael Duff said: “Michal has been a brilliant professional to deal with since I’ve joined the club.
“He understood and respected our decision to retain his services in the summer, and has continued to work hard in the time since.
“Despite his individual ambitions to be back in the Championship matching our own as a club, Michal has opted to pursue a new challenge and we have received an offer that works for both parties and is in everyone’s best interests.
“When you’re doing well, it’s only natural that other sides become interested in your players. Michal has been a credit to the team in his time at the club, but we are confident that we have the depth in that position within the squad already to continue progressing in the same way.”
