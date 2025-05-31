Lee Grant says the quality of player he is looking to bring to Huddersfield Town will force them to be patient about rebuilding, despite making his first signing on Friday.

And just because it is unrealistic to expect the whole of his 2025-26 squad, or even most of it, will be in place for the start of pre-season, he says it will not stop him trying.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson will join on a Bosman free transfer when his Preston North End contract expires at the end of June.

And although the groundwork was almost certainly laid before Grant was confirmed as manager on Wednesday, he has made clear all this summer's signings will be approved by him. For his part, the experienced Championship midfielder said it was speaking to former goalkeeper Grant that made him believe he could get back to the second tier with the Terriers.

Grant wants to make Huddersfield more athletic, and to coach them into a more effective, attacking style of play after failing to get them out of League One last season.

That will involve a lot of training ground work, but he is not deluding himself that after a summer which saw 10 senior players released, he will have a new squad in place for the first day of pre-season.

"That'd be lovely, wouldn't it? That's the ideal world," he said.

"The reality is very different because the level of player Huddersfield Town are pitching themselves for and the level of player the Huddersfield Town fans want to see demands we have to do a lot of work to secure those players.

NEW FACE: Ryan Ledson epitomises the athleticism and leadership Lee Grant is looking for (Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"Some of those players, unfortunately, will take a lot of time to get through the door.

"If that means some of this recruitment leaks into the first few weeks of pre-season and while we're away, I'm okay with that.

"We would love to have the bulk of boys in and ready to work on day one but it's never the case.

"It won't stop us striving for it. The club will push and Jake (Edwards, the chief executive) and Kevin (Nagle, chairman) will push for that but we'll adapt and work around it, be ready to add those into the group when needed and hopefully give them enough opportunity to be ready for the start of the season."

REBUILD: Lee Grant is constructing a new-look squad at Huddersfield (Image: Huddersfield Town)

So many players out of contract gives Grant plenty of scope to put his imprint on the team, though he insists he is not writing off those he has inherited.

"The turnover is pretty normal, if you look across the EFL you're generally in that six to eight to 10-player region (released)," he argued.

TERRIER: Ryan Ledson will swap Preston North End for Huddersfield Town in July (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

"This summer that gives us an opportunity to really put some pieces together that are going to help the team. We also have to have one or two faces come in the door that excite people.

"I want one or two that excite me, and that I can really look forward to helping develop.

"A lot of the good work I've been a part of in the last three years (as Ipswich Town coach) in particular has come though helping players get better, and travel through the divisions and perhaps reach places they didn't think they could at the outset.

"There's some really good players already in situ but for different reasons some have found their level and some haven't. My job is to make sure we get as many of those players that are here with us and on the journey for the stat of next season really firing on all cylinders.

"Part of my thinking and part of the football club's thinking about how we go about doing that is having excellent people around them to help us achieve that.

"One of the first parts of that is profiling what we've got in the building already, being clear on who's strengths and capabilities lie where.

"Some of that work can be done prior to me seeing the players in the flesh but some of the golden detail of that is seeing players on the grass. I'm hugely excited about that

"I want the team to attack the game physically and mentally. That's a lot of demands on the players but I want us to be a really fit side. We will be recruiting for that as well."

Grant was talking about more than just Ledson when he appraised what the 27-year-old will bring.

“He has all of the qualities on and off the pitch that we want in our players – ambitious, competitive, aggressive, energetic and a natural leader," he said. "Having played regularly at a higher level for the majority of his career, he shares our goal of getting back there, too.”

Ledson brings the experience of nearly 200 Championship appearances for Preston. Before that, the Everton product was at Cambridge United and Oxford United.

“It’s a really exciting summer and season ahead for the club, and having spoken to Lee Grant about his ideas and ambition, that was a journey I jumped at the opportunity to become a part of," he said.