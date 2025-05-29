Huddersfield Town 'admirers' of Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United promotion-winner
The 32-year-old is leaving the Owls this summer upon the expiry of his contract, bringing the curtain down on a three-year association with the club.
He joined from Rotherham United in 2022, having won promotion from League One with the Millers on two separate occasions.
The centre-back emulated the feat with the Owls and remained with the club for two campaigns in the Championship.
However, he is now set to become a free agent after Wednesday confirmed his contract is not being extended.
Interest in Michael Ihiekwe
According to The Star, Huddersfield are admirers of Ihiekwe. The Terriers are looking to escape League One at the second time of asking and recently hired former Wednesday goalkeeper Lee Grant as their new manager.
Also said to be keen on Ihiekwe are Port Vale, led by the defender’s former Wednesday manager Darren Moore.
Blackpool, managed by another former Owls boss in Steve Bruce, have also been credited with interest.
Reports in January indicated Ihiekwe was keen to leave Wednesday having slipped down the pecking order, but he enjoyed a resurgence in the weeks that followed.
His run of games in Danny Rohl’s defence, however, was not enough to secure him a new deal.
Michael Ihiekwe’s League One pedigree
Huddersfield have parted with some experienced figures, including centre-backs Tom Lees and Matty Pearson.
Getting some experience on board in the transfer market could be wise and Ihiekwe would tick that particular box.
A product of the Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers academies, Ihiekwe was a stalwart for Tranmere Rovers between 2014 and 2017.
Rotherham came calling to prise him from Prenton Park and afforded him 184 outings before he left for Wednesday.
He made 82 appearances across three years at Hillsborough, scoring three goals.
