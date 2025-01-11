Experienced defender Michael Ihiekwe could depart Sheffield Wednesday this month, according to a report.

The 32-year-old, a two-time League One promotion winner with Rotherham United, left the Millers for the Owls in 2022.

He emulated the promotion feat with Wednesday, playing a part as the club sealed a return to the Championship in 2023.

The defender made 29 appearances in all competitions last season, but has managed just four this term.

Michael Ihiekwe has been linked with a move away from Sheffield Wednesday. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

His last league appearance came in September, in a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion, and it appears he could be on his way out.

According to Football Insider, Ihiekwe is keen to leave in search of regular football.

There is believed to be interest in his services in both League One and the Championship, with Wednesday happy to let him go for the right price.

Michael Ihiekwe helped Rotherham United win the EFL Trophy in 2022. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Although Ihiekwe has struggled for minutes under Danny Rohl this season, Wednesday may opt to recruit before they sanction a move.