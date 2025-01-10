Sheffield Wednesday set to experiment again as injury compounds transfer market blank

Danny Rohl is considering experimenting with another positional change in the FA Cup on Saturday after bad injury news on Dominic Iorfa and a failure to make any of the signings he wants in the first week of the transfer window.

Central defender Iorfa has been ruled out for eight weeks and the knock-on effect may ripple to left-back for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Coventry City.

Although Rohl stressed he wants to name a strong team against the side who knocked the Owls out last year after a replay, it seems unlikely he will risk Marvin Johnson having only returned to training on Thursday after a New Year's Day knock. Iorfa is definitely out.

"It's a shame, he will be out for around eight weeks," confirmed Rohl. "Again it's a big muscle injury.

"If you have such a big injury it takes time and Dom will need a bit more time to get in rhythm. We'll see what it means for the season.

"Akin (Famewo) and Dommer both centre-backs, will be out a similar time, until the end of February, the beginning of March.

"I think it's a chance for Gab (Otegabyo) to get more minutes. It depends which formation we play, with three (centre-backs) or two. We will find solutions, but it's a crucial position for us."

Johnson's next game is likely to be at Leeds United a week on Sunday.

EXPERIMENTS: Danny Rohl is unafraid to try his Sheffield Wednesday players in unfamiliar poisitions

"I think Marvin will be back next week," said Rohl. "He was on the pitch (on Thursday) training individually, he made some runs and looked good. Maybe it goes quicker and he is on the bench on Saturday but we have still eight days until the next (Championship) game."

Famewo, a centre-back sometimes used at left-back, has been out since tearing a muscle at Portsmouth in October so specialist left-back Max Lowe is likely to be needed in the centre on Saturday.

Former Brighouse Town left-back Sam Reed could make his Owls debut having returned from a loan at non-league Boston United but Rohl hinted he may look elsewhere. He has converted Lowe into a central defender and pulled off a masterstroke at Derby County in November by using midfielder Shea Charles as a second-half centre-back.

Rohl said: 19-year-old Reed “could be involved” but added: “I have another solution in my mind but let's see. Maybe we can surprise (people).

INJURY: Dominic Iorfa

"But he trained with us on Thursday. Maybe he is in the squad, maybe not, but we will go strong."

Rolh explained the process before trying a player in a new position.

"Sometimes you look a little bit to the history, maybe there was a season where they played in a different position so now you can look through all the data to work out which player it could be," he said.

"Then in training you put them in a different position and you get the experience and the feedback from the player.

SPECULATION: Thomas Waddingham has been linked with a January move to the Championship

"Max was not such a big (radical) solution but we've found a second great position for him as a centre-back in a four or a three, Shea was the same. Maybe we have one more."

It only ramps up the importance of what looks in the absence of comment yet from chairman Dejphon Chansiri – he is due to address a fans' forum next week – to be a struggle for Rohl to make the high-quality signings he wants this month.

Even before Iorfa's injury, he was repeatedly talking about the need for defensive improvement.

"It's my job to find solutions," he acknowledged, "to see what is the best fit, best shape, best formation, best couple (pairing) and the best relationship between the players.

"We will look at the market. We have a clear profile of what we want to sign if it's possible.

"When you have two injuries in this (centre-back) position of course we will have our eyes open.

"It's not just replacing a player, it's also about increasing our quality."