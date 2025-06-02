Wrexham credited with interest in Huddersfield Town promotion-winner after Leicester City decision
After three consecutive promotions, Wrexham are preparing for life in the Championship and talk of their ambitious transfer plans is rife.
A number of high-profile figures have been linked with a move to club, who were competing in the National League as recently as 2023.
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford was even linked with the Wales-based club, only for cold water to be thrown on talk of a move.
Wrexham eyes on Danny Ward
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Wrexham are eyeing a move for free agent goalkeeper Ward.
The 31-year-old is unattached having been released by Leicester City, who used him as a cover option for the bulk of his seven-year stay.
A move to Wrexham would mark a full-circle moment, who started his career with the club before being snapped up by Liverpool.
Danny Ward’s career path
Opportunities proved limited at Anfield and he was loaned to Morecambe, Aberdeen and Huddersfield.
He enjoyed an excellent season with the latter, starring between the sticks as the Terriers secured Premier League football at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.
Still revered by the Huddersfield faithful, Ward saved three penalties in the semi-final shootout against Reading that sent the Terriers to the play-off final.
He was linked with a return to Yorkshire with Sheffield United in January 2024, but a deal did not materialise.
Ward may not have seen much action in Leicester colours, but would add some much-needed depth to Wrexham’s goalkeeper department following the departure of Mark Howard.
He would also add experience of a higher level, which Phil Parkinson will need for his side to survive in the second tier.
