Wrexham cut ties with former Sheffield United and Blackpool goalkeeper as retained list published
The days of League One football at Bramall Lane are long gone, but a number of players who represented the Blades in the third tier are still playing.
Howard is among them and has won three consecutive promotions since his move to Wrexham in 2022.
However, the 38-year-old will not be following the Red Dragons into the Championship. The club have confirmed his contract has not been extended and he will be seeking pastures new.
Also departing the Wales-based outfit is former Sheffield Wednesday marksman Steven Fletcher.
Mark Howard’s Wrexham farewell
Via Instagram, the former Blackpool stopper said: “From the moment I pulled on the Wrexham shirt, I have tried to bring professionalism, passion, and personality to the club.
“As I reflect on what an incredible journey it’s been, I consider myself fortunate to have shared a dressing room with the best teammates. Everyday I have left with a smile on my face wanting to come back and do it all over again. Love you boys.
“Being able to say I’m the only goalkeeper ever to do the 3peat. Back2Back2Back. I say tongue in cheek. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here. Working alongside some of the most amazing staff on and off the pitch, giving me the encouragement to do more, I cannot thank you enough.
“The connection with the fans was tough at times but now I feel part of the family, I would like to think you’ve all grown to love me.
“At this stage I still feel like I have more football in me, so it’s not retirement yet, I still want to dive around while my body lets me. Finally a huge thank you to these two amazing people - Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (co-owners).”
Hollywood tribute
In response to Howard’s farewell message, Wrexham co-owner and acting star McElhenney said: “No words will suffice but I’ll try…You were all always there when needed.
“On the pitch, off of it, in the locker room, everywhere. A great footballer, an average golfer and a brilliant man in every way. Besides the golf.
“I don’t want to say goodbye because I don’t believe this is goodbye. It’s just, ‘see you soon, Chomp’. Thank you for absolutely everything.”