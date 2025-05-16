Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher has departed Wrexham - but “not by choice”.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The marksman’s future looked uncertain two years ago, when he suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and departed by mutual consent.

He was recruited by Wrexham, then of League Two, who went on to secure back-to-back promotions with Fletcher in their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 36-year-old will not be following the Red Dragons into the Championship.

Steven Fletcher represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2020. | George Wood/Getty Images

Steven Fletcher says farewell to Wrexham

Via Instagram, Fletcher said: “It is with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at.

"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game.

"To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys, fans and staff have been my family for the past two years.

"You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again."

Steven Fletcher has won promotion twice as a Wrexham player. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Hollywood tribute as Steven Fletcher leaves Wrexham

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have risen from non-league obscurity to the second tier of English football.

Reynolds has paid tribute to the experienced Fletcher, who has represented the likes of Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley as well as Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Words aren’t agile enough to capture what you’ve brought to Wrexham, the sport, and the lives of myself and this whole town.

“You aren’t a PART of greatness. You ARE greatness. I don’t really know what a co-chairmen is supposed to do or say in these moments and I don’t much care. I’m gonna miss you.

“I’ll miss your your leadership and wit and the way you remind everyone - including me - that this is also FUN. Like the first day we met, I’m here for you any time and any place. Always.”

Steven Fletcher’s time at Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls recruited Fletcher in 2016, picking him up on a free transfer after he was released by Sunderland.