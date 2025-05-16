Former Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wolves forward becomes free agent at 36 - but 'not by choice'
The marksman’s future looked uncertain two years ago, when he suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United and departed by mutual consent.
He was recruited by Wrexham, then of League Two, who went on to secure back-to-back promotions with Fletcher in their ranks.
However, the 36-year-old will not be following the Red Dragons into the Championship.
Steven Fletcher says farewell to Wrexham
Via Instagram, Fletcher said: “It is with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at.
"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game.
"To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.
"It's not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys, fans and staff have been my family for the past two years.
"You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again."
Hollywood tribute as Steven Fletcher leaves Wrexham
Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have risen from non-league obscurity to the second tier of English football.
Reynolds has paid tribute to the experienced Fletcher, who has represented the likes of Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley as well as Wednesday.
He said: “Words aren’t agile enough to capture what you’ve brought to Wrexham, the sport, and the lives of myself and this whole town.
“You aren’t a PART of greatness. You ARE greatness. I don’t really know what a co-chairmen is supposed to do or say in these moments and I don’t much care. I’m gonna miss you.
“I’ll miss your your leadership and wit and the way you remind everyone - including me - that this is also FUN. Like the first day we met, I’m here for you any time and any place. Always.”
Steven Fletcher’s time at Sheffield Wednesday
The Owls recruited Fletcher in 2016, picking him up on a free transfer after he was released by Sunderland.
He made 136 appearances for Wednesday, scoring 38 goals, but departed for Stoke City after rejecting a new contract in 2020.