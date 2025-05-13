Sheffield United are heading to Wembley Stadium to compete in the Championship play-off final.

The Blades breezed past Bristol City over two legs in their semi-final, crushing the Robins with a 6-0 aggregate win.

However, they must pass one more test in order to seal an immediate return to the glitz and glamour of the Premier League.

Coventry City or Sunderland will await the Blades under the Wembley arch on May 24, with the winner of the battle between the Sky Blues and Black Cats to be decided tonight (May 13).

However, Sheffield United fans have already been given their ticket allocation and details regarding prices and sale dates.

The kick-off time for the final is yet to be announced, to the frustration of fans.

Sheffield United are preparing to grace Wembley's hallowed turf. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Football Supporters’ Association said: "The EFL announced the play-off dates months ago but this is incomplete information without knowing kick-off times.

"Supporters, particularly those travelling from further afield, need more detail in order to book trains or, if necessary, hotel rooms.

"Whether the delay is caused by the EFL, broadcasters, police or the local authorities, it's supporters who are left hanging on."

Here are all the key details fans need if they want to cheer on Chris Wilder’s men in the capital.

Allocation

Sheffield United have been allocated 35,531 for the East End of Wembley.

Ticket sale dates

Wednesday, May 14, 12pm - Sheffield United season ticket holders

Friday, May 16, 9am - Sheffield United membership card holders

Friday May 16, 1pm - General sale to supporters with an accredited Sheffield United previous purchase history and a minimum of 200 loyalty points

Tickets can be purchased online via the club’s website and only one ticket per customer number is available.

Disability access tickets are to be sold under the same periods of sale.

Sheffield United are one game away from the Premier League. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Ticket prices

Category 1 - Adult: £105, U21: £78.75, Concession: £52.50

Category 2 - Adult: £82, U21: £61.50, Concession: £41

Category 3 - Adult: £67, U21: £50.25, Concession: £33.50

Category 3 standing - Adult: £67, U21: £50.25, Concession: £33.50

Category 4 - Adult: £54, U21: £40.50, Concession: £27