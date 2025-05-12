Chris Wilder said Sheffield United's record-equalling win was tougher than it looked as he admits it was difficult for his side to strike the right balance.

Three-nil up from the away leg, the Blades had to suck up some early pressure at home to Bristol City before once more running out 3-0 winners.

The 6-0 aggregate scoreline was the biggest two-legged winning margin in the 38-year history of the second-tier play-offs.

But their manager argued it was deceptive.

"That was tough," said Wilder afterwards. "I don't think the scoreline really represented the challenge because they are an awkward side.

"The two (league) games we had against them were really awkward. Technically (they're) a really good side, some good players, a smart, intelligent coach. So we had to be good."

That meant striking a balance between trying to kill off the tie and being careful not to let the Robins back into it. Wilder admitted it was a situation he was not used to.

"We had everything to lose," reflected Wilder. "I don't think my team is complacent or arrogant but we had to get the job done.

"We had to remind the players of their discipline, not (to be) complacent.

"I didn't really have to say it but I mentioned complacency.

"We had to work as hard as we've ever worked, to outrun the opposition, to keep our shape tactically, and to get the approach of the game right, which is quite difficult.

"We didn't get the press right from the off and they looked as if they played with that freedom and found some moments.

"After that, I thought we got a foothold in the game and got a bit more control of the game. The first goal was always going to be a big goal.

"It was quite a strange one because personally I've not been in that situation before. The messages are treat it as normal, it's a home game, let's go and win it but the players have got to feel it and do a job on a talented team. But obviously the first goal changes the direction of the tie straight away."

As in the first leg, the breakthrough came through an incident involving Kieffer Moore late in the first half.

This time he was the goalscorer, rather than the player fouled for the penalty at Ashton Gate, heading in at a 41st-minute corner.

Gustavo Hamer and substitute Callum O'Hare added the second-half goals.

Robins manager Liam Manning admitted his side had not been good enough against opponents who finished 22 points higher in the end-of-season table.

"Ultimately we lacked quality and conviction around the box and frustrating to concede," he said. "Credit to Sheffield United and to Chris and the staff and fans here. It's not easy but they've gone and done it and they deserve it over the two legs and we have to reflect and be better.

"Over the last 20 minutes lads were completely empty and when we miss four of our most aerial players you're naturally nervy on set pieces.

"They'll only get better from experiences like tonight.

"Sheffield United have so many threats and are so quick on transitions so what we couldn't do was turn the ball over cheaply which we did. Credit to them."