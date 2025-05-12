Making history is Sheffield United's inspiration in this season's Championship play-offs, and they started as they mean to go on at home to Bristol City.

On the face of it, it was the Robins who needed to rewrite the record books by becoming the first Championship side to turn around a two-goal deficit in the play-off semi-finals and only the second in any division after Sheffield Wednesday's epic comeback of two years ago.

Instead, the Blades equalled the biggest winning margin in a two-legged English play-off – set by Fourth Division Crewe Alexandra's 9-3 win over Walsall in 1993 - to book their place at Wembley against the winners of Sunderland's tie against Coventry City, which concludes at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

The big landmark is still to be struck off, but Sheffield United must surely now go into their 10th play-off confident they can finally get their first win after a 3-0 victory which saw them through 6-0 on aggregate.

It was not a stellar performance, rather a hugely controlled one, but an extremely emotional one too, with numerous songs in tribute to former wing-back George Baldock, who died earlier this season.

It said something that it was Baldock, not Wembley, the home fans sang about as soon as the final whistle blew. The victories Blades players posed with a Greek flag at full-time to pay their own tribute.

When the game kicked off the Robins gave Sheffield United's back four plenty to think about early on by pushing on wing-backs Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts, as well as inside-forwards Scott Twine and George Earthy to present them with a five.

Former Hull City man Twine shot wide, then stumbled over another promising opening, McCrorie's header deflected wide after getting in front of a dozing Harrison Burrows, and Jason Knight and Nahki Wells forced Michael Cooper into saves, albeit the second was pretty routine.

EASING THE NERVES: Kieffer Moore heads Sheffield United in front from a Harrison Burrows corner (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Vinicius Souza had to make two big tackles, setting a crucial tone for his team.

Eventually, the Blades managed to blunt the threat, pushing Burrows forward to make McCrorie think twice.

Creating chances was more difficult, Kieffer Moore heading the cross over after Gustavo Hamer shrugged McCrorie off, and a Moore effort from near the intersection of halfway and touchlines reeking of desperation.

But Moore going down for treatment in the 32nd minute created a virtual "time-out" which the hosts emerged from far more threatening.

GOAL Callum O'Hare scores the third (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hamer nicked the ball off George Tanner but his cross was just too high for Andre Brooks and Tom Cannon – the two new faces in the XI arriving at the far post.

Cameron Pring did well to block after Max O'Leary kicked the ball to Cannon, and he blocked again after the first long throw-in of the game caused confusion.

Sydie Peck's dangerous ball in won a corner which Moore rose to. His 41st minute was just what the doctor ordered for a Bramall Lane crowd which was not sold out, but started noisily nonetheless. Once the Welshman found the net they could start que sera-ing.

Maybe it was politeness that made the Blades play State of Grace's 90s dance classic Not Over Yet at half-time but it was.

FULL GUN: Tom Cannon closes down Cameron Pring (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hamer just confirmed it seven minutes after the restart.

The Robins gave it a go as you would expect, but Cooper touched Twine's curling free-kick over and George Earthy's shot was blocked.

Cannon took advantage of a loose Cameron Pring pass to win a corner and Brooks ran over Burrows' delivery along the ground, allowing it to go to Hamer. His shot took a huge deflection to loop inside the far post.

The goal prompted what felt like every non-Bristolian in the ground to get to their feet and clap and sing along to Star Man, in tribute to Baldock, whose banner sat proudly high up in the Bramall Lane End.

It got an encore in the final minutes, and another after the final whistle.

Once the second goal his the net it was about substitutions – to rest people for the home side, to explore every available option from the visitors – and seeing it out.

REMEMBERED: A tribute to former Sheffield United player George Baldock (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Peck came close to a first senior goal after good work by substitute Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Cooper had to make a good stretching save when Souza's boot took George Tanner's long-range effort further away.

But Callum O'Hare was once more very lively from the bench, a definite option if the Blades move away from the 4-4-2 of this semi-final to their more familiar 4-2-3-1, and got his reward when Burrows let a Tyrese Campbell cross from the left through for him to thump in.

A smidgeon of history was written, but the Blades have more in their sights.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Brooks (Brewster 61), Souza (T Davies 80), Peck, Hamer (Rak-Sakyi 72); Moore (Campbell 61), Cannon (O'Hare 61).

Unused substitutes: Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, A Davies.

Bristol City: M. O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Roberts; McCrorie, Knight. Bird (McGuane 58), Pring (Bell 68); Earthy (Hirakawa 58), Twine (Mehmeti 58); Wells (Cornick 80).

Unused substitutes: Bajic, Morrison, Armstrong.