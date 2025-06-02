Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant reportedly wants former Hull City and Barnsley defender Paul McShane in his coaching team.

Grant has struck out on his on after three years as a first-team coach at Ipswich Town and has been tasked with reviving Huddersfield.

He faces a mammoth challenge but has not yet unveiled the team that will be supporting his efforts to rise to it.

It appears McShane, a youth coach at Manchester United, is someone Grant wants on board.

Paul McShane spent six years at Hull City in his playing days. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Grant wants McShane having worked with him at Old Trafford.

Grant finished his playing career as a goalkeeper at Old Trafford, while McShane ended his as an over-age defender in Manchester United’s under-21s side.

The 39-year-old is the professional development phase coach at Carrington and would be leaving a prestigious role if he was to move to West Yorkshire.

There is also considerably more stability in academy coaching, although the lure of a senior role in League One could potentially prove appealing.

Paul McShane currently coaches in Manchester United's youth system. | Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Paul McShane’s playing career

A centre-back before hanging up his boots, McShane represented an array of clubs over the course of his 18-year long career.

It started for McShane at Manchester United after he was prised from a local club in his native Republic of Ireland.

Opportunities proved limited under Sir Alex Ferguson but he went on to represent the likes of Sunderland, Hull and Barnsley.

The former Republic of Ireland international amassed 136 appearances for Hull between 2009 and 2015.

It was the Tigers who loaned him to Barnsley in 2011 and he was afforded 10 outings during his temporary stay at Oakwell.

Lee Grant’s ambition

Grant may be new management but he has made no secret of his desire to breathe life back into Huddersfield.

The Terriers stuttered to a mid-table finish but Grant has been tasked with leading the club back to the Championship.

Summer recruitment was recently kicked off with the capture of midfielder Ryan Ledson on a free transfer from Preston North End.

Grant said: "This summer that gives us an opportunity to really put some pieces together that are going to help the team. We also have to have one or two faces come in the door that excite people.