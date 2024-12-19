Wrexham 'keeping tabs' on senior Leeds United figure as ex-Middlesbrough man struggles for minutes
The 31-year-old was once indispensable for the Whites and his exploits in the Premier League landed him an England cap in 2021.
However, competition for places and struggles with injury and form have sent the former Three Lions international tumbling down the pecking order.
This season, he has not made a single league start and only managed eight appearances from the bench.
His only start of the campaign came in August, when Leeds were beaten 3-0 by his former club Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.
According to TEAMtalk, Wrexham are keeping tabs on the frontman. Serie A side Genoa have also been credited with interest, although Leeds boss Daniel Farke is thought to be keen to retain depth in the final third.
The report also claims Bamford’s wages could be a hurdle for Wrexham, despite the backing they receive from high-profile owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Farke has preferred to use Joel Piroe or Mateo Joseph in the ‘number nine’ role, with Bamford having to settle for a third-choice ranking.
Even further down Bamford in the pecking order is Joe Gelhardt, who has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road.
The likes of Rangers, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle have all been linked with ‘Joffy’, who has barely featured since Farke’s arrival at Elland Road.
Leeds signed Bamford back in 2018, prising him from Middlesbrough shortly after the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa as manager.
He has made a total of 196 appearances for the club, scoring 60 goals and registering 22 assists.
While he has not been able to recapture the magic since, Bamford’s displays during the 2020/21 season are still reflected on with fondness by the Elland Road faithful.
He was among the most lethal marksmen in the Premier League, delivering a 17-goal haul as the Whites surged into the top half of the top flight.
