Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender Michael Ihiekwe has joined Blackpool - despite reports of interest from Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, a League One promotion-winner with the Owls and the Millers, was released by the former at the end of the 2024/25 season.

A seasoned centre-back with an impressive CV, it was clear he would not take long to get fixed up with a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has made a return to the third tier of English football, linking up with former Wednesday and Huddersfield boss Steve Bruce at Bloomfield Road.

Michael Ihiekwe made 82 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Ihiekwe’s summer move

Huddersfield were reported to be admirers of the defender, who cut his teeth within the academies of Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Blackpool were also said to be keen and have won the race for his signature.

After putting pen to paper on a three-year deal, the defender said: "A lot of things attracted me to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer I was immediately sold on the club and the project here. Despite other interest, the club has always been my number one.”

Tangerines boss Bruce added: “We are really pleased to have brought Michael in so early in the window, despite interest from elsewhere.

“His CV speaks for itself with four promotions from this division already and we are hopeful this experience he has will help us reach our goals this season.”

Michael Ihiekwe helped Rotherham United win the EFL Trophy in 2022. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Double swoop

Blackpool have bolstered their backline with two signings, having also recruited Huddersfield academy graduate Fraser Horsfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has worked his way back up the pyramid since being released by the Terriers in 2017 and has joined Blackpool after three successful seasons at Stockport County.

He said: "I’m buzzing to have got the deal done as it has happened quite quickly. I spoke to manager and he told me what he wanted from me and why he wanted to bring me into the club, which was really good.