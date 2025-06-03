Preston North End have snapped up defender Pol Valentin following his Sheffield Wednesday departure.

The 28-year-old’s two-year stay in South Yorkshire was recently brought to an end when the Owls confirmed his contract had not been renewed.

He had racked up 77 appearances for the club, featuring under both Xisco Munoz and Danny Rohl, but was cut loose nonetheless.

Valentin has managed to land another Championship move and took advice from ex-Owls teammate Bambo Diaby before making the move.

Pol Valentin’s Preston move

He said: “I’m feeling so happy to be here. Since they called me, they made me feel like ‘you’re going to feel at home, you’re going to feel like you’re in a family’.

“I’m very proud. I’ve spoken with different people that played here, for example Bambo, and people who know the manager or how the club is. They told me about the club and said they’re the best club for me. I didn’t have any doubt to come.”

Valentin has put pen to paper on a three-year contract and will officially become a Preston player on July 1

Heckingbottom on Valentin move

The right-back will work under Paul Heckingbottom, a familiar face in Yorkshire having previously managed Sheffield United, Leeds United and Barnsley. He took the reins at Deepdale last year, succeeding Ryan Lowe.

He said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Pol joining us. He comes with good experience at this level and he’s someone I’ve been impressed with over the past two years in the Championship.

“He’s an athletic full-back who uses his pace really well to get on the front foot and be positive in the final third. He’s another good addition to our squad.”

Rohl’s influence on Valentin

Like many of his former Owls teammates, Valentin made strides under the tutelage of Wednesday boss Rohl.

In February last year, the Spaniard said: “Danny Rohl has helped me a lot with my performance. I'm improving my English, I can talk better with my teammates.

"I'm starting to enjoy more than in the past. When you're enjoying and you're happier than maybe four months ago, you can give better performances.