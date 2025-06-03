Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl given Leicester City job hope as Rangers 'close in' on Foxes-linked man
The 36-year-old has signalled his intention to depart Hillsborough, having reversed the club’s fortunes on the pitch in dramatic fashion.
He inherited a side sliding towards League One and turned them into a team that eventually had a flirt with the play-offs.
However, he does not appear to have a future in S6 amid continued off-field turbulence.
Possible domino effect
According to Sky Sports, Rangers are closing in on the appointment of former Southampton boss Russell Martin.
The Scottish giants are among the clubs Rohl has been linked with, but it appears he will not be heading north of the border.
However, he has also been named as a potential target for a club who were reported to be chasing Martin.
It is not long since Leicester appeared a likely destination for Martin, who now looks set for his first taste of management outside of England.
Rangers’ swoop for Martin could potentially open the door for Rohl at Leicester, with the Foxes reportedly set to axe Ruud van Nistelrooy.
It has also been indicated Rohl would be interested in the Foxes gig and it is difficult to imagine the German turning down an approach.
Sheffield Wednesday’s turmoil
The Hillsborough faithful are again being faced with hardship, with their manager having one foot out of the door and payment issues tarnishing the club’s reputation.
Rohl has very much put himself in the shop window, hinting at an exit with some indicative comments.
Last month, he told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.