Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks to make Joe Savage their new director of football.

There has been an element of uncertainty regarding how Huddersfield will operate heading into the 2025/26 season.

When Lee Grant was unveiled as Michael Duff’s successor, he was given the title of ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’.

It suggested increased control for Grant over first-team affairs, but Huddersfield appear to still be on the hunt for a director of football.

Huddersfield in talks

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Huddersfield are in discussions with experienced operator Savage.

A former chief scout for Preston North End and Norwich City, Savage was most recently employed by Heart of Midlothian as their sporting director.

He is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal at the John Smith’s Stadium as the Terriers look to usher in a new era.

Joe Savage’s Hearts exit

Savage joined Hearts in January 2021 and helped the club seal promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts also secured three successive European placings before he stepped down in the summer of 2024.

In his farewell statement, Savage said: "I'm the type of person who, when looking to the future, wants to be able to shake everyone by the hand and leave with my head held high. I believe now is the right time to do that.

"A lot has changed since I came to the club. I've worked hard to make improvements and I think I've done a good job.

"Qualifying for Europe three years in a row, for the first time in the club's history, is a good indicator of that, as is the women's team’s league performance and reaching the Women's Scottish Cup final.