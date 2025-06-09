Everton have been credited with interest in Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper - but could face challenges trying to recruit him.

When the full-time whistle blew at Wembley and consigned the Blades to another season of Championship football, it became apparent there would be difficulties ahead.

Clubs often circle around a club’s most prized assets in the aftermath of a disappointment, as Leeds United discovered last year when they lost Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Sheffield United appear likely to face bids for the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Vinicius Souza, and Cooper may also be the subject of interest.

Michael Cooper enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign at Sheffield United. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Everton eye Cooper

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Everton boss David Moyes wants Cooper to make the move to Merseyside.

He is said to have identified Cooper as a potential understudy to Jordan Pickford, having allowed back-up stoppers to move on.

The vastly experienced Asmir Begovic is leaving the Toffees, as is former Portugal youth international Joao Virginia.

Cooper enjoyed a stellar debut season at Bramall Lane, aiding Sheffield United’s promotion push with a series of commanding displays between the sticks.

While a move to the Premier League often proves enticing for Championship players, there are factors which may allow the Blades to retain their number one.

Michael Cooper was part of the Sheffield United side beaten by Sunderland at Wembley. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Challenges for Everton

The report claims Cooper is not interested in a move that would involve him being a back-up goalkeeper.

At 25, the stopper ideally needs to be playing regularly and reverting to being an understudy could hinder his development.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are not thought to be in any rush to sell Cooper despite missing out on a place in the top flight.

The goalkeeper only joined the Blades last year, making the move from Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking last month about his switch, Cooper said: "Moving five hours away from home, I think a lot of people would struggle with that but for me, it just sort of came fairly easily.

"I get told off for being too chilled out and not being on it from the missus and the parents. It just comes into my football as well.

