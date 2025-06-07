Sheffield United and Swansea City 'racing' to sign highly-rated former Doncaster Rovers loan star
A cultured central midfielder, the 24-year-old is a product of Manchester United’s academy and was loaned by the Red Devils to Doncaster for the 2021/22 season.
While the campaign ended in relegation for Doncaster, Galbraith made great strides and was among the bright lights in a dismal season.
He has been a permanent member of the Orient ranks since 2023 and has established himself as one of League One’s most revered talents.
Race for Galbraith
According to Football Insider, both the Blades and the Swans have taken notice of his development at Brisbane Road.
Orient are thought to be braced for offers for the Northern Ireland international after their heartbreak in the League One play-off final.
Sheffield United and Swansea, meanwhile, are believed to be gearing up for busy summers of transfer dealings.
Galbraith’s impact at Doncaster
Being thrown into a struggling side as a youngster is tough, but Galbraith performed admirably in a team destined for League Two. He racked up 36 appearances for the club, registering one goal and three assists.
In March 2022, he told Doncaster’s website: “It’s been a great experience. It shows, when you’re in this position, who will be with you in the trenches.
“Everyone in the team has got that spirit. It’s been a massive learning experience and I’ll take the bad with the good. As a team we just need to keep working hard and stick together.”
The midfielder also had praise for then-Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.
He said: “He’s a top manager and he’s a top guy in general as well, with the players.
“He tries to get the best out of you, and builds your confidence, especially on the training pitch as well because the stuff he works on is very good.”
