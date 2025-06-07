Sheffield United and Swansea City 'racing' to sign highly-rated former Doncaster Rovers loan star

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Jun 2025, 09:14 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly racing Swansea City for the signature of Leyton Orient’s former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ethan Galbraith.

A cultured central midfielder, the 24-year-old is a product of Manchester United’s academy and was loaned by the Red Devils to Doncaster for the 2021/22 season.

While the campaign ended in relegation for Doncaster, Galbraith made great strides and was among the bright lights in a dismal season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been a permanent member of the Orient ranks since 2023 and has established himself as one of League One’s most revered talents.

Ethan Galbraith has impressed for Leyton Orient in League One. Ethan Galbraith has impressed for Leyton Orient in League One.
Ethan Galbraith has impressed for Leyton Orient in League One. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Race for Galbraith

According to Football Insider, both the Blades and the Swans have taken notice of his development at Brisbane Road.

Orient are thought to be braced for offers for the Northern Ireland international after their heartbreak in the League One play-off final.

Sheffield United and Swansea, meanwhile, are believed to be gearing up for busy summers of transfer dealings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Galbraith’s impact at Doncaster

Being thrown into a struggling side as a youngster is tough, but Galbraith performed admirably in a team destined for League Two. He racked up 36 appearances for the club, registering one goal and three assists.

In March 2022, he told Doncaster’s website: “It’s been a great experience. It shows, when you’re in this position, who will be with you in the trenches.

“Everyone in the team has got that spirit. It’s been a massive learning experience and I’ll take the bad with the good. As a team we just need to keep working hard and stick together.”

Ethan Galbraith made 36 appearances during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers. Ethan Galbraith made 36 appearances during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers.
Ethan Galbraith made 36 appearances during his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

The midfielder also had praise for then-Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “He’s a top manager and he’s a top guy in general as well, with the players.

“He tries to get the best out of you, and builds your confidence, especially on the training pitch as well because the stuff he works on is very good.”

MORE: Sheffield United play-off star man returns to football after long absence

Related topics:Swansea CityTransfer NewsLeyton Orient

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice