Sheffield United play-off star and ex-Sunderland and Wrexham man returns to football after long absence

Sheffield United academy graduate Callum McFadzean has returned to football after a year without a club.

The 31-year-old, a wing-back by trade, made 22 appearances for the Blades after ascending the youth ranks at Bramall Lane.

His only senior goal for the club came in a League One first-leg play-off semi-final win over Yeovil Town in 2013, and proved to be the winner.

He has since represented the likes of Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle, as well as Yorkshire non-league outfit Guiseley.

Callum McFadzean’s comeback

Wrexham released McFadzean at the end of the 2023/24 season and after a full campaign without a club, he is back in the game.

The former Blade has linked up National League North outfit Radcliffe, returning to the sixth tier for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

He is the latest man to have been brought on board by Radcliffe’s co-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson, who have signalled their intent to move the club forward.

Callum McFadzean on Radcliffe move

McFadzean said: ‘It’s one of the quickest deals I’ve done in my career, I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get going.

“The ambition from the gaffers and the chairman align with what I want to do and I feel I’ve still got plenty more years in me, it had to be right for me to come into a football club that wants to achieve things, and that’s why I’m here.

“I spoke with Nicky [Adams, ex-Radcliffe midfielder] about coming here and he said you’ll love the club. I’m willing to give 100 per cent in every game, with hard work and honesty and that’s what I’m all about.

“When I had my first chat with the gaffers, they came across exactly the same as what I am and that’s one of the main reasons why I’ve decided to sign for the club.”

