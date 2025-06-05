Former Huddersfield Town star Jack Rudoni is reportedly likely to leave Coventry City amid reports of interest from the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old was sold to the Sky Blues by the Terriers last year, having made impressive strides in West Yorkshire.

He had been a creative spark in the Huddersfield midfield but sought pastures new after the club tumbled into League One.

Rudoni enjoyed a strong maiden campaign in the Midlands, helping Coventry reach the play-offs under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

Jack Rudoni was one of the Championship's most impressive operators during his debut season at Coventry City.

However, since Coventry’s semi-final defeat to Sunderland, speculation regarding Rudoni’s future has surfaced.

Jack Rudoni transfer talk

Leeds and Sheffield United have both been linked with the playmaker, as have established Premier League outfit Newcastle United and Championship-bound sides Leicester City and Southampton.

It has previously been suggested Rudoni is happy at Coventry, but it has now been claimed a move is likely for the AFC Wimbledon academy graduate.

Speaking to EFL Analysis, reporter Graeme Bailey said: “With Rudoni, obviously Coventry are assessing it. They will sell, though.

“We’ve seen the links to the Premier League; Leeds and Newcastle. I think Rudoni will go, but it’s just a matter of where he’ll end up. I think the player himself is going to be assessing it, but I think he will go this summer.

“There’s Premier League interest in there. But, I think the interest is stronger in the Championship as of now. He’s waiting to see what happens. I don’t think it’s 100 per cent where he goes just yet, as in which league he goes to. But an exit is likely.”

Jack Rudoni left Huddersfield Town for Coventry City last year.

Playmaker needed in Yorkshire

There is an argument to be made that both Leeds and Sheffield United need to recruit an attack-minded midfielder this summer.

Leeds won the Championship title with Brenden Aaronson in the ‘number 10’ role, but he flattered to deceive during his last spell in the Premier League.