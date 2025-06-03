Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest round-up of transfer headlines.

The summer transfer window is open and will remain as such until June 10, to allow for clubs participating in the Club World Cup to recruit.

However, clubs not competing can also do business and there are deals being done already. With the rumour mill turning at pace, it is a busy time for football fans in Yorkshire.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer news on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Leeds United target winger

Getafe winger Christantus Uche is reportedly a wanted man - and Leeds United have been named as one of his admirers.

The 25-year-old , a senior Nigeria international, is believed to have attracted interest from France and Italy.

However, Leeds and Brentford are said to be in pole position to land his signature.

Sheffield United scout defender

According to Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Sheffield United could potentially raid his club again.

Last year, the Blades prised gifted wing-back Harrison Burrows from the League One club. The left-back spot at Peterborough is now occupied by Harley Mills, a former Aston Villa prospect.

MacAnthony has claimed Mills has been scouted by the Blades as a potential replacement for Burrows, should he be sold on to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town pull off coup

Huddersfield Town have made versatile attacker Marcus Harness their second signing of the summer.

Lee Grant is now at the Huddersfield helm and kicked off his recruitment drive with the capture of midfielder Ryan Ledson.

Harness is now on board, joining on a free transfer from Ipswich Town having worked with Grant at Portman Road.

The 29-year-old said: “I got a call from Lee Grant after he got the manager job at Huddersfield Town, he told me about the club and the direction that it’s going in and everything going on that I wasn’t aware of.

“I know how he works, so it was a no-brainer for me – I was sold early on. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job here and I’m going to do my best to try and help that.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last week, and it seems like a great fit; I’m really excited to be here.”

Doncaster Rovers recruit winger

Doncaster Rovers have also secured their second signing of the summer, luring winger Glenn Middleton from Dundee United.

A former Scotland youth international, Middleton had a loan spell at Bradford City in 2020 and is now back in Yorkshire.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal and spoke of his excitement at joining the newly-promoted League One club.

He said: “I’m really excited and really happy to be here. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to the last couple of weeks and I’m just really glad it all came together.

“When you speak to people you get an understanding and belief in what they’re saying to you and that was very clear in the impact of the manager’s first couple of calls he had with me.

“Once you get a feeling for something like that, it’s something you want to be part.”

Harrogate Town move for defender

Defender Lewis Cass has swapped Grimsby Town for Harrogate Town, penning a two-year deal in North Yorkshire.

He said: “I can’t wait to play for Harrogate, I want to play as many games as possible. I’ve been speaking with people at the club for a few weeks now and am really excited to get going and get a lot of games under my belt.

“The aim is to finish as high as possible and hopefully after a good pre-season we can start really well.”

Defender finds new club after Sheffield Wednesday release

Pol Valentin has bounced back from being released by Sheffield Wednesday to secure a three-year contract at Preston North End.

The 28-year-old, a right-back by trade, made 77 appearances for the Owls after arriving during the reign of Xisco Munoz in 2023.

