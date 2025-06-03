Leeds United and Brentford in 'pole position' to sign in-demand winger as €25m release clause update emerges
Daniel Farke’s side are Premier League-bound but need new faces in order to ensure their transition to life in the top flight is as smooth as possible.
Ever since their promotion was secured, Leeds have been linked with a vast array of players from across the globe.
A clutch of goalkeepers and forwards have been linked, but Leeds will need to strengthen in more than just two areas of the pitch.
Leeds linked with Uche
According to reporter Jose Palacio, of Spanish radio network SER, Leeds and Brentford are interested in prising Uche from La Liga.
He was a regular fixture for Getafe last season, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.
Clubs in France and Italy are believed to be interested, but the Whites and the Bees are thought to be at the front of the queue.
The 22-year-old reportedly has a €25m release clause which Getafe would be willing to lower if an agreement can be reached.
Leeds United’s flanks
Leeds were blessed in the winger department last season, with Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto, Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani on the books.
Solomon has since returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, although it has been suggested Leeds would like a permanent arrangement.
Ramazani was not the regular starter many hoped he would be and there has been talk of interest from Rangers, although Leeds are not said to be in a rush to offload him.
Leeds United’s targets elsewhere
A string of goalkeepers have been touted as potential options for Leeds this summer, including Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale and Djordje Petrovic.
Further up the pitch, Hamburg’s Davie Selke and Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson have been linked with moves to West Yorkshire.
