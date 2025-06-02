Leeds United's stance on ex-Manchester United winger as Rangers emerge as 'potential suitors'

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Leeds United are reportedly in no rush to offload Largie Ramazani amid interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 24-year-old arrived at Elland Road last year, making the switch to West Yorkshire from Spanish side Almeria.

He was earmarked as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who had departed for West Ham United, and signed for a reported £10m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he did a play a part in Leeds’ title-winning campaign, he was not the regular starter many anticipated he would be.

Largie Ramazani made 31 appearances in all competitions in his maiden season at Leeds United. Largie Ramazani made 31 appearances in all competitions in his maiden season at Leeds United.
Largie Ramazani made 31 appearances in all competitions in his maiden season at Leeds United. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rangers ‘interest’ in Ramazani

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers have emerged as potential suitors for the jet-heeled winger.

The Scottish giants are now under the control of 49ers Enterprises, who completed a takeover of Leeds back in 2023.

Rangers are believed to be on the hunt for dynamic young talent in an effort to close the gap on Celtic, with Ramazani fitting the bill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds United’s ‘stance’ on Ramazani

Although he is thought to have received admiring glances from north of the border, Ramazani may well still have a future at Leeds.

The report claims the Whites are in no rush to offload the wideman, with his potential still reportedly valued by Leeds boss Daniel Farke. There is also not believed to have been any concrete developments.

However, with Leeds reportedly targeting a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon, competition could again prove stiff.

Manor Solomon lifted the Championship trophy at the end of his Leeds United loan spell. Manor Solomon lifted the Championship trophy at the end of his Leeds United loan spell.
Manor Solomon lifted the Championship trophy at the end of his Leeds United loan spell. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

From Manchester United to Leeds United via Spain

Belgium-born winger Ramazani cut his teeth at Manchester United after being prised from Charlton Athletic’s youth system.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He did not make a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford but shone at youth level alongside a number of future Red Devils stars.

Almeria secured his services in 2020 and he amassed 128 appearances over the course of his four-year stay, scoring 22 goals. Last season, he managed seven in 31 for Leeds.

MORE: Leeds United set 'asking price' for trio as exits for ex-Middlesbrough and Hull City men mooted

Related topics:RangersManchester United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice