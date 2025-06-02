Leeds United's stance on ex-Manchester United winger as Rangers emerge as 'potential suitors'
The 24-year-old arrived at Elland Road last year, making the switch to West Yorkshire from Spanish side Almeria.
He was earmarked as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who had departed for West Ham United, and signed for a reported £10m.
While he did a play a part in Leeds’ title-winning campaign, he was not the regular starter many anticipated he would be.
Rangers ‘interest’ in Ramazani
According to TEAMtalk, Rangers have emerged as potential suitors for the jet-heeled winger.
The Scottish giants are now under the control of 49ers Enterprises, who completed a takeover of Leeds back in 2023.
Rangers are believed to be on the hunt for dynamic young talent in an effort to close the gap on Celtic, with Ramazani fitting the bill.
Leeds United’s ‘stance’ on Ramazani
Although he is thought to have received admiring glances from north of the border, Ramazani may well still have a future at Leeds.
The report claims the Whites are in no rush to offload the wideman, with his potential still reportedly valued by Leeds boss Daniel Farke. There is also not believed to have been any concrete developments.
However, with Leeds reportedly targeting a permanent deal for Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon, competition could again prove stiff.
From Manchester United to Leeds United via Spain
Belgium-born winger Ramazani cut his teeth at Manchester United after being prised from Charlton Athletic’s youth system.
He did not make a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford but shone at youth level alongside a number of future Red Devils stars.
Almeria secured his services in 2020 and he amassed 128 appearances over the course of his four-year stay, scoring 22 goals. Last season, he managed seven in 31 for Leeds.
