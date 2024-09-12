Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has explained why he opted to leave Manchester United for the second tier of Spanish football in 2020.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wideman swiftly moved through the age groups at Manchester United, starring alongside a raft of players who would go on to see plenty of first-team action.

However, Ramazani departed Old Trafford after just one senior outing, in the Europa League against FC Astana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC West Yorkshire Sport, he said: "I just wanted experience, I wanted first-team football. I wasn't getting that at [Manchester] United so I thought 'I'm just going to take the risk', go to a second division team in Spain and just make my way out.

"I'm confident in my qualities and I know I'm going to make it out so I just decided to take the risk and show myself out there. We managed to get promotion in the second season and yeah, it was a great feeling."

Largie Ramazani was given his Leeds United debut off the bench against Hull City. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ramazani spent four seasons on the books of Almeria, racking up 128 appearances and scoring 22 goals. He was one of two wingers recruited by Leeds late in the window, joining before the arrival of Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Daniel James is among the players Ramazani will be competing with for a starting berth on the flanks. The two are already familiar with each other, having trained together at Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramazani said: "I did actually train with him a few times. Dan James a great guy, he was always the one looking out for the younger lads, making sure you get the drill, [saying] 'if not just tell me and I'll let you know'. He was always one of the first [to do that].

"I didn't think he was going to remember me to be fair when I came back, but he did and I'm glad."