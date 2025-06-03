Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Brentford.

The 26-year-old was well thought of at Anfield, but he found it tough to dislodge Arne Slot’s preferred stopper Alisson.

He deputised admirably when called upon, but made noises suggesting he wanted more minutes and fuelled transfer speculation.

Leeds were among the clubs linked with the Republic of Ireland international, who had spent the entirety of his senior career on Liverpool’s books.

However, he has instead sealed a switch to Leeds’ Premier League rivals Brentford.

Caoimhin Kelleher has left Liverpool for Brentford. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Kelleher completes move

Kelleher has put pen to a paper on a five-year deal, with the club having an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Brentford’s first-team goalkeeper coach Manu Sotelo said: “Caoimhin is a young keeper full of talent who has already proven how he can perform in the Premier league as well as Europe.

“He is calm and obsessed with improving. His best quality is his agility and he is a clever goalkeeper, with positioning and awareness being key elements of his game.

“With us, I’m confident he will achieve the next level in terms of performance and show the potential he has. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from Liverpool. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

One in, one out

Brentford have also announced a departure from their goalkeeping department, confirming Mark Flekken’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The club’s director of football Phil Giles said: “I am very pleased to welcome Caoimhin to Brentford. We have scouted him in the past and were aware that he had a year to go on his contract with Liverpool this summer.

“When Mark Flekken had the opportunity to move to Bayer Leverkusen, we immediately thought about Caoimhin as his replacement.