Harrogate Town transfer news: 'Powerful right-back' landed at last

Two-time promotion-winner Lewis Cass has joined Harrogate Town on a two-year contract.

And whilst the right-back stopped short of setting a third as his target at Wetherby Road, he is excited to get going.

The signing is second time lucky for Harrogate's head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry, who has tried to sign the 25-year-old before.

“We tried to bring him in a couple of seasons ago and have been monitoring him since, he’s a big, strong, powerful right-back who likes to go forward and know the level well so he’ll be a solid addition.

“We’re looking for competition for places in each position and have good options in that area of the pitch now.”

Cass, who can also play at centre-back, joins on a free transfer after negotiating his release from Grimsby Town, where he made 18 League Two starts last season.

“I can’t wait to play for Harrogate, I want to play as many games as possible.” he said.

“I’ve been speaking with people at the club for a few weeks now and am really excited to get going and get a lot of games under my belt.

PROMOTION EXPERIENCE: Lewis Cass has joined Harrogate Town on a free transfer (Image courtesy of Harrogate Town)

“The aim is to finish as high as possible and hopefully after a good pre-season we can start really well.”

A product of Newcastle United's academy who was unable to make the breakthrough at senior level, Cass had loans at Hartlepool United and Port Vale before moving to Valae Park on a permanent basis two years ago.

Cass won promotion to the Football League with Hartlepool in 2021, and was on loan at Stockport County when they stepped up from League Two in 2023-24.