Harrogate Town midfielder signs up for another season
The 28-year-old former Bradford City midfielder was one of five players the Sulphurites offered new contracts to at the end of last season. He becomes the second to sign up, after back-up goalkeeper Mark Oxley, whilst Josh March has left for Crewe Alexandra.
Anthony O'Connor, Warren Burrell and Jack Muldoon are still to commit.
Sutton had a long spell at Wetherby Road when he was a Scunthorpe United player, but went on to join Bradford City in the summer of 2020.
He moved to nearby Harrogate in January 2023, and has made 94 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, including 34 last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.