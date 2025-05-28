Harrogate Town midfielder signs up for another season

Levi Sutton has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Harrogate Town for next season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old former Bradford City midfielder was one of five players the Sulphurites offered new contracts to at the end of last season. He becomes the second to sign up, after back-up goalkeeper Mark Oxley, whilst Josh March has left for Crewe Alexandra.

Anthony O'Connor, Warren Burrell and Jack Muldoon are still to commit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton had a long spell at Wetherby Road when he was a Scunthorpe United player, but went on to join Bradford City in the summer of 2020.