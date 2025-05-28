Harrogate Town midfielder signs up for another season

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 28th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Levi Sutton has signed a new one-year contract to stay at Harrogate Town for next season.

The 28-year-old former Bradford City midfielder was one of five players the Sulphurites offered new contracts to at the end of last season. He becomes the second to sign up, after back-up goalkeeper Mark Oxley, whilst Josh March has left for Crewe Alexandra.

Anthony O'Connor, Warren Burrell and Jack Muldoon are still to commit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sutton had a long spell at Wetherby Road when he was a Scunthorpe United player, but went on to join Bradford City in the summer of 2020.

He moved to nearby Harrogate in January 2023, and has made 94 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice, including 34 last season.

The Sulphurites have also made their first signing of the summer, brining Jack Evans in from Halifax Town.

Related topics:Anthony O'ConnorSulphuritesMark OxleyBradford CityJack Muldoon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice