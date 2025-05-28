Harrogate Town transfer news: Midfielder leaves Halifax Town to prove himself in EFL
Having missed out on promotion in this summer's Conference play-offs, the 24-year-old said it was the appeal of the Football League (EFL) which drew him to Wetherby Road.
Having not played senior football at his first club, Blackburn Rovers, 24-year-old Evans has only played 11 minutes (plus added time) in the Football League, spread across two substitute appearances at Forest Green Rovers four years ago.
He was part of the Halifax team who reached the Conference play-offs, although an ankle injury meant he did not play in the 4-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic at the quarter-final stage.
“I’ve loved my time at Halifax and have a lot of respect for the manager and players there, but as a young ambitious player I want to be playing in the EFL and the aim now is to come and prove myself at an established club," he said.
“I’m made up to get the deal done early and can’t wait to meet up with all the boys and get started in pre-season.”
Evans played Conference North football for Fylde – on loan from Forest Green – and Hereford before moving to The Shay at the start of last season for an undisclosed fee.
As for why Harrogate, he explained: “I spoke with the gaffer (manager Simon Weaver) and (assistant) Paul Thirlwell about where I fit into the plans here and the more I got to know about the club, the more it aligned with myself as a player and a person."
The Sulphurites only retained 12 senior players for next season, including goalkeeper Mark Oxley signing another deal, although they are in talks to keep Anthony O’Connor, Warren Burrell, Jack Muldoon, and Levi Sutton too. Josh March has joined Crewe Alexandra on a free transfer.
