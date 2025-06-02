Harrogate Town relief as dependable defender signs new two-year contract

Anthony O’Connor has signed a new two-year contract at Harrogate Town.

The news is a major boost to the League Two club, who had been worried about losing the dependable former Bradford City centre-back, whose contract had been due to expire at the end of this month.

Since joining from Morecambe in January 2023, O'Connor has only failed to appear in 10 Harrogate matches – four in the Football League Trophy. All but two of his 118 appearances have come from the start.

“I’m glad to have committed my future here, it’s always somewhere I’ve seen myself staying.” said the 32-year-old.

“It’s a great place to play football, I can’t speak highly enough of the place, there’s great people behind the scenes and we’ve got a good side building now.

“It’s a new season and everyone wants promotion, but we’ve got to take it game by game, get a strong pre-season behind us and build on what we’ve done in the second half of last season.

"I think I’m getting better as I’m getting older, I put that down to the environment I’m playing in and that I’m enjoying my football and working with good people.”

Fellow central defender Jasper Moon has returned to Burton Albion after a season-long loan, making head of recruitment Lloyd Kerry especially keen to keep his partner.

NEW DEAL: Harrogate Town defender Anthony O'Connor (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He’s been a key player for us over the last two seasons, he’s been solid as a rock, he’s dominant and a fans’ favourite so we’re delighted to have him tied down for another two years," said Kerry.