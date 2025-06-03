Sheffield United credited with interest in Fulham and Celtic target as EFL chairman makes scouting claim

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:25 BST
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Sheffield United have shown interest in Fulham and Celtic-linked defender Harley Mills.

The Blades raided Posh last year, luring attack-minded left-back Harrison Burrows from the League One club.

He has proven to be a shrewd addition to Chris Wilder’s squad and helped the club reach the Championship play-off final.

However, it appears there has already been some succession planning at Bramall Lane.

Harley Mills helped Peterborough United lift the EFL Trophy. Harley Mills helped Peterborough United lift the EFL Trophy.
Harley Mills helped Peterborough United lift the EFL Trophy. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s ‘must-sign scout report’

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’, MacAnthony has claimed Sheffield United have identified Mills as a potential replacement for Burrows should the latter be sold to the Premier League.

He said: “The head scout at Sheffield United who recruited him sent in a ‘must sign’ report on Harley Mills as Harrison's replacement.

“I got a snippet of the report and it said ‘if we sell Burrows to the Premier League, [Mills is] a perfect replacement.’

“They’re essentially the same player - create loads of goals, take all the set pieces and are attacking full-backs who are improving defensively. A wand of a left foot.

“And I'm not trying to sell Harley to Sheffield United, I'm just throwing things out there. I'm very proud of seeing Harrison's journey, and equally other young players of ours.”

Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year. Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year.
Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Harley Mills’ rapid progression

The 19-year-old was loaned to Enfield Town less than a year ago but enjoyed a breakthrough after being recalled.

He ended the season as Peterborough’s first-choice left-back and scored a stunner in their EFL Trophy final win over Birmingham City.

Football League World have linked both Fulham and Celtic with Mills, who cut his teeth in Aston Villa’s youth system.

Celtic are thought to have tabled an offer for Mills, with Peterborough potentially having their resolve tested over a left-back for a second consecutive year.

Mills is reportedly a player Celtic believe can compete in their senior set-up, while Fulham are believed to have mapped out a route to the first team via their under-21s.

