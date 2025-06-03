Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Sheffield United have shown interest in Fulham and Celtic-linked defender Harley Mills.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades raided Posh last year, luring attack-minded left-back Harrison Burrows from the League One club.

He has proven to be a shrewd addition to Chris Wilder’s squad and helped the club reach the Championship play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it appears there has already been some succession planning at Bramall Lane.

Harley Mills helped Peterborough United lift the EFL Trophy. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s ‘must-sign scout report’

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’, MacAnthony has claimed Sheffield United have identified Mills as a potential replacement for Burrows should the latter be sold to the Premier League.

He said: “The head scout at Sheffield United who recruited him sent in a ‘must sign’ report on Harley Mills as Harrison's replacement.

“I got a snippet of the report and it said ‘if we sell Burrows to the Premier League, [Mills is] a perfect replacement.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re essentially the same player - create loads of goals, take all the set pieces and are attacking full-backs who are improving defensively. A wand of a left foot.

“And I'm not trying to sell Harley to Sheffield United, I'm just throwing things out there. I'm very proud of seeing Harrison's journey, and equally other young players of ours.”

Harrison Burrows joined Sheffield United from Peterborough United last year. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Harley Mills’ rapid progression

The 19-year-old was loaned to Enfield Town less than a year ago but enjoyed a breakthrough after being recalled.

He ended the season as Peterborough’s first-choice left-back and scored a stunner in their EFL Trophy final win over Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World have linked both Fulham and Celtic with Mills, who cut his teeth in Aston Villa’s youth system.

Celtic are thought to have tabled an offer for Mills, with Peterborough potentially having their resolve tested over a left-back for a second consecutive year.