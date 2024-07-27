Sheffield United transfer news: 'Patience and persistence' all round as Blades finally land exciting prospect
Even supporters needed it, with Peterborough United chairman announcing last season's League One player of the year was sold on Wednesday, but official confirmation delayed until Saturday morning.
That was when the Blades confirmed they had paid a "significant, undisclosed fee" for a player they have put on a three-year contract.
The Championship club have been in for Burrows all summer, but the ongoing wait for approval of a takeover made it harder to free up the funds.
Until Burrows' arrival, the only transfer fee the Blades had paid was for Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, and then only after Daniel Jebbison went the other way for a development fee once his Bramall Lane contract had expired.
But Jayden Bogle joined Leeds United for around £5m five days before Burrows' arrival, and on the day of it, it was confirmed Oli McBurnie had rejected the Blades' contract offer to join Las Palmas on a Bosman deal.
Burrows had plenty of options in the interim – MacAnthony had said he accepted more than one bid from five Championship suitors – but he bided his time.
"When we signed Kieffer I spoke about persistence and patience from all parties in getting the deal done, and exactly the same can be said for Harrison's move to Bramall Lane," said Wilder.
"Harrison's performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man, and I think it's a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here.
"His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together. I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line. For me, it speaks volumes for what he thinks of this football club, that he's been happy to sit tight in order for it to all go through."
Burrows added: "It's been a while in the making, but to get it done now, I'm buzzing. I've just tried to concentrate on doing the right things in pre-season since returning to training with Peterborough and I'm delighted to be here now."
Burrows had an outstanding season at left-back in 2023-24, scoring 12 goals and making 18 more. Two of his goals came in a dramatic Football League Trophy final in April, when all the goals in Posh's 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers came after the 84th minute.
But the 22-year-old can also play all across the midfield.
"One of his many key attributes is his versatility. His arrival will give us options in a number of positions which can only be a benefit over the course of a competitive Championship campaign," noted Wilder.
Burrows take on it was: "I nailed down a position last season, it was my most enjoyable and I took my chance well, scoring a lot of goals and claiming more assists. I'm relishing another chance in the Championship."
Burrows is available to make his debut in Saturday's friendly at Rotherham United.
