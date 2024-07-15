Sheffield United transfer news: Much-travelled targetman joins to add physical presence and experience

Sheffield United have made centre-forward Kieffer Moore their third signing of the transfer window and significantly, the first to arrive for a transfer fee.

How much the Blades have paid Premier League Bournemouth for the 31-year-old has not been revealed, but the deal is thought to be worth up to £5m.

The club's transfer business has been held up whilst they await approval of a takeover by an American consortium. Manager Chris Wilder had started the summer looking to rebuild his relegated squad around "small fees, frees and loans".

The 43-cap Wales international has signed a three-year contract to join Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum in committing to the Championship club.

Moore, who scored seven goals in 14 appearances on loan at promoted Ipswich Town last season, brings much-needed Championship experience and physical presence to a squad which has lost Oli McBurnie, Daniel Jebbison, Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz this summer, and which continues to have concerns over the fitness of Rhian Brewster.

The Blades are the third Yorkshire club Moore has played for after a loan spell at Rotherham United and a permanent one with Barnsley, where a 21-goal 2018-19 season kicked his career on, and is well known to the Bramall Lane coaching staff.

"I have been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off," said manager Wilder.

"There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales. Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.

"You don't have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League. He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here."

Moore started out at Truro City and has also played for Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town, Viking Stavanger, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.

"Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine," said Moore. "When you get a chance to join a great club like this, you always want to take that opportunity.

"I'm very familiar with the area and it is always nice to come back to places where you've experienced success, it will help me settle in as well. I have fond memories of both Rotherham and Barnsley, so for me to come back to the area is something I'm looking forward to.

"I've always wanted to be somewhere where I'm playing regularly, so not doing that at Bournemouth was hard, last season I wanted to go and make an impact by playing some football and thankfully I had a fantastic time with Ipswich.

"I want to bring that experience and knowhow to the group and add to what is already here."

