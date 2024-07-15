One of Sheffield United's few remaining experienced players suffers new injury blow

Tom Davies will miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury that has dogged the midfielder's Sheffield United career.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Chris Wilder spoke regularly as the Blades were heading towards Premier League relegation last season about the need to "hit the ground running" this summer but a proposed takeover by an un-named American consortium has limited progress in the transfer market to two signings – free transfers Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United and Sam McCullum from Norwich City.

And the experienced Davies will be unable to help a young being rebuilt along youthful lines on the field either for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an ongoing thing for Tom,” Wilder told the Sheffield Star after Saturday's 2-1 win over York City with goals from Ryan One and Will Osula. “He hasn’t been with the group all pre-season. He’s been out in Germany, and we’re trying to help him get back to where we want him to be.

INJURY ISSUES: Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies (right)

"Unfortunately at the minute he’s not involved with us. It’s a medium-term injury. That’s a blow for Tom as well because he came to play and he’s not had many starts last year.

"And he’s going to miss the start of the season for us as well.”

Davies did not get the benefit of a full pre-season in 2023, joining the Blades in mid-August after being released by boyhood club Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Wilder and his predecessor as manager Paul Heckingbottom talking up his qualities, Davies only made two Premier League starting XIs last season, coming off the bench a further seven times.

With captain John Egan and vice-captain Chris Basham released along with experienced central midfielder Oliver Norwood and long-serving wing-back George Baldock, not to mention Oli McBurnie and Ben Osborn failing to agree new contracts and Premier League interest in Bosnian international Anel Ahmedhodzic, the Blades could do with harnessing what experience they have as they adapt to life in the Championship.

Rhys Norrington-Davies is due back in training this week after an injury-blighted 18 months. The left-sided Welsh defender missed the 2022 World Cup with a hamstring injury and had his 2023-24 season ended just four starts into his comeback, at Luton Town in March.