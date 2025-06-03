Sheffield United star previously eyed by Liverpool 'in sights' of Brighton & Hove Albion as £20m claim made
The 21-year-old is considered among the most exciting prospects in the EFL and has been tipped for a future in the Premier League.
A graduate of the Blades youth system, he has already represented his boyhood club in the top flight and the Championship.
His exploits at such a tender age have fuelled speculation regarding his future and Brighton have been linked with the midfielder on more than one occasion.
Brighton ‘interest’ in Arblaster
According to TEAMtalk, Brighton are keeping a close eye on Arblaster as he prepares to make a comeback after a lengthy injury lay-off.
He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in November, during Sheffield United’s Steel City derby win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Brighton have made a habit of recruiting top Championship talent and prised Georginio Rutter from Leeds United last year.
Arblaster is believed to be a player they are keeping tabs on as they weigh up another raid on the second tier.
While Arblaster is not thought to be in a rush to depart Bramall Lane, it is believed an offer of £20m could sway the Blades after their Wembley heartbreak.
An England youth international, the midfielder has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United and Brentford.
Arblaster’s road to recovery
Last month, Blades boss Chris Wilder spoke glowingly about Arblaster as he updated supporters on the prodigy’s rehabilitation.
He said: “It’s a nine-month injury and for the young man’s development and future, we cannot rush these things. But he’s in a fabulous place.
“We have had to deal with some big losses. [Harry] Souttar was a big loss for us at the time and Blaster was as well.
"But we have overcome those; just as the majority of the team have to overcome injuries.
"To get him back; he’s a huge player was fabulous last year and at the start of the season, he was a main player for us.
"When he’s ready, he’s ready. But he is in a good place and it’s good to see him smiling and back out there on the grass and working hard in terms of getting closer to a return to training.”
