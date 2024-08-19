Brentford, Southampton and Ipswich Town 'admirers' of key Sheffield United figure
The midfielder enjoyed a first-team breakthrough last season, forcing his way into the senior side as Sheffield United battled to avoid relegation to the Championship. While it was a battle the Blades lost, Arblaster was a bright spark and even served as captain.
The 20-year-old has completed 90 minutes in each of Sheffield United’s two league fixtures this term and opened his account for the campaign against Preston North End.
He was linked with a host of Premier League clubs last season, with Liverpool and Aston Villa among those to have been credited with interest in the England youth international.
Speculation was quietened when Arblaster put pen to paper on a new contract, but reports of Premier League interest have now resurfaced. According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, he is viewed as a potential signing for Brentford. The Bees have had a frustrating window and missed out on signing Archie Gray from Leeds United.
Newly-promoted sides Southampton and Ipswich Town are also said to be admirers, as they look to assemble squads capable of surviving in the Premier League. While there are thought to be admiring glances, the report claims there have not been any bids lodged.
